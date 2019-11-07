​ England manager Gareth Southgate has named his 27-man squad for the final two Euro 2020 qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo later this month.





There is a recall for Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after missing out in October, while Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is named for the first time since recovering from an Achilles injury. Aston Villa star Jack Grealish will have to wait a little longer for his chance.

The Montenegro game will be England’s 1,000th senior men’s international. In celebration, every player will wear a shirt with their own unique ‘legacy number’, denoting their individual position among the 1,244 players to have represented the team over the last 147 years.





27-man England Squad (with Legacy Numbers) for Euro 2020 Qualifiers:





#1170 Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

#1181 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool)

#1190 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

#1196 Ross Barkley (Chelsea)

#1202 John Stones (Manchester City)

#1204 Fabian Delph (Everton)

#1207 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

#1213 Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur)

#1215 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

#1216 Tom Heaton (Aston Villa)

#1222 Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid)

#1223 Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

#1224 Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur)

#1225 Jordan Pickford (Everton)

#1227 Tammy Abraham (Chelsea)

#1228 Joe Gomez (Liverpool)

#1233 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

#1234 Nick Pope (Burnley)

#1235 Ben Chilwell (Leicester City)

#1236 Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

#1239 Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth)

#1241 Declan Rice (West Ham United)

#1242 Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea)

#1243 Mason Mount (Chelsea)

#1244 Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa)

James Maddison (Leicester City)

Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea)

England missed the chance to secure early Euro 2020 qualification during the October international break, but just a point against Montenegro at Wembley on 14 November will do it.





Equally, if Kosovo fail to beat Czech Republic that same night, England will join Belgium, Italy, Russia, Poland, Ukraine and Spain at the final tournament, regardless of their own results.





The Euro 2020 group stage draw will take place in Bucharest on 30 November, before the full line-up of competing nations is actually known. The first 20 teams will be the qualifying group winners and runners-up, with the last four to contest a playoff mini-tournament in March.





Assuming England qualify as expected – only a true disaster could prevent it now – they will automatically be drawn into Group D at Euro 2020, due to the way the unique continent-wide tournament has been organised.

